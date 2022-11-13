How The Beatles nearly got banned from the Philippines

In 1966, The Beatles were walking on water and could do no wrong. Their fame took them to every thinkable corner of the world, including the Philippines, but a misstep during their visit would lead to the group nearly being banned from the Asian country.

The Fab Four had been invited to the territory to play two shows in Manila, and they were paid a handsome fee for their services. Upon their arrival in the Philippines, the red carpet was rolled out for them, and they were left to feel like royals. However, the goodwill didn’t last forever, and by the end of their stay, The Beatles were desperate to depart.

Their troubling times resulted from a report in The Manila Times newspaper on the front-page story accusing The Beatles of “snubbing the First Lady and the three Marcos children”. She had thrown a huge party to commemorate their visit and was devastated when they shunned the invitation.

The Beatles didn’t intend to cause any malice by ignoring her request, but they were invited to the Philippines to play shows and weren’t interested in participating in the ceremony.

In the book John, Paul, George, Ringo & Me by The Beatles’ former press officer, Tony Barrow, he recalled: “Just after eight that morning a man in a shiny suit carrying a brown briefcase came to deliver an envelope for Brian Epstein: ‘Here is your bill for the income tax due on The Beatles’ fee.’ Our contract with Cavalcade, as with most concert promoters outside the UK, was very precise on the matter of local taxes. The responsibility for payment belonged to the promoter. Ramon Ramos Jr was contractually liable for the settlement of any tax bills. But the taxman insisted that the full fee was taxed as earnings regardless of any other contracts.”

Barrow added: “His words were confirmed by the Manila Daily Mirror headline: BEATLES TOLD: PAY NOW, LEAVE LATER. The newspapers carried hostile headlines such as FURORE OVER BEATLES SNUB DAMPENS SHOW, and IMELDA STOOD UP: FIRST FAMILY WAITS IN VAIN FOR MOPHEADS. According to a palace spokesperson, The Beatles had ‘spit in the eye of the First Family.’ It was also reported quite erroneously that The Beatles had requested an audience with Imelda Marcos in the first place, the one press story that brought forth hollow laughter from the boys.”

When The Beatles did try to leave the country, they were met by an angry mob who used violence against them and let them know what the Phillippines thought of their conduct while in their country. Barrow continued: “Brian Epstein was punched in the face and kicked in the groin. The roadies got the worst of it. Mal Evans was kicked in the ribs and tripped up, but he staggered on across the tarmac towards the aircraft with blood streaming down one leg. We did our best to shield John, Paul, George and Ringo from direct blows.”

Thankfully, Paul McCartney came to the band’s rescue, and before they departed the country, he apologised on their behalf during an interview on local radio. McCartney didn’t need to do this, but it worked a treat on the locals who forgave The Beatles. Shortly before their delayed plane left the runway, a press statement was issued by President Marcos which read: “There was no intention on the part of The Beatles to slight the First Lady or the Government of the Republic of the Philippines.”

However, despite being acquitted of wrongdoing, The Beatles unsurprisingly never returned to the Philippines, and it played a part in the group stopping touring.

