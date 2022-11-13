How to Nurture Love in Your Relationship? Expert Suggests

Forming a relationship is quite easy, but people often forget that it takes deep care, understanding, and affection to build and maintain it. And when love starts to fade away, it is the understanding that keeps a relationship going and sparks the affection again. However, for any healthy relationship, you need to nurture love to make your partner feel special.

Speaking of which, Marriage and Family Therapist Emily H Sanders, shared her views on the same. In a post, she wrote, “Feelings of love come easily at the start of a relationship; patience, attention, and effort are at an all-time high infatuation period. As time goes on and infatuation wanes, we make the shift from ‘being in love’ to loving someone- and love is something that must be nurtured.”

She also shared some expert tips on nurturing love in a relationship.

Checking in on your partner’s need

There isn’t a hard-n-fast rule that when your partner needs anything, they’ll undoubtedly tell you. No. Many times, people are not able to communicate their needs. That’s why it’s essential for you to check in and ask your partners about their needs.

Be Respectful

Always be respectful of your partner. Usually, when we get angry, we don’t pay much attention to our tongue and it comes out as criticism, complaining, and with a snarky tone. But it doesn’t mean you stop sharing what upsets you. Absolutely do share your frustration but mindfully.

Use kind words

Always say thank you for the efforts your partner made, and share your feelings and what you admire about them. Also, talk about the warm feelings you both share and verbally express your love.

ALSO READ: Expert Shares What To Do After A Fight With Your Partner

Own your mistakes

Mistakes are made unintentionally, so we never know what can hurt our partner. Take responsibility for your mistakes and connect with your partner more effectively.

Encourage your partner

Be the biggest supporter of your partner and celebrate their success. Encourage them and support them at each step of their life.

Receive and implement feedback

Communicate and open up to each other about your thoughts on relationships and how you both can change a few things for each other.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here