How to update your Apple TV and all your apps | Digital Trends

An important part of keeping any piece of sophisticated electronic in tip-top shape is to make sure the software or operating system is as current as possible. This is, of course, true for Apple TV, whose updates do more than just patch bugs or improve security. They can net you the latest tvOS, which in turn can improve Siri compatibility, add connections with Apple products like Music and Fitness+, and add new features such as Spatial Audio and support for the smart home standard Matter. Also, we bet you want to make sure all the apps and games on your Apple TV stay update too, so you get all the latest content and security upgrades.

So, how do updates work on Apple TV? Do you have to do anything manually? Here’s everything you need to know and what you can do to push an update onto your Apple TV to fix any problems.

Do Apple TVs update automatically?

They can, but it’s not guaranteed. You can set up automatic updates so that any update available is downloaded, but the setting isn’t always turned on. Here’s how to enable it.

Step 1: Go to the home screen on your Apple TV, and select the gear icon labeled Settings.

Choose Settings in tvOS.

Step 2: Go to System.

Step 3: Go to Software Updates.

Software update options for tvOS.

Step 4: Here, look for the option to Update Automatically and make sure that it’s enabled.

Step 5: Your Apple TV will need to be connected to the internet to automatically update. Make sure it has a stable Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection, and you should be good to go.

apple tv 6 0 update is live allows airplay streaming from icloud splash screen

How to manually update an Apple TV

Sometimes, you may not want to turn on automatic updates, or the Apple TV may struggle to update automatically because of a connection issue or other problem. In these cases, you can manually update your Apple TV whenever you want. Make sure it’s connected to the internet and follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to Settings.

Step 2: Select System.

Step 3: Go to Software Updates.

Step 4: Find the option to Update Software and select it.

Step 5: Your Apple TV will now search for any available updates. If it shows that one exists, select Download and install. Now, wait for your Apple TV to update. It will eventually restart a couple of times to install the update. This is normal. Wait for the process to complete, and you’re done.

How to update apps on an Apple TV

Much like tvOS itself, you have the option to turn on automatic updates for your Apple TV apps, or manually update an individual app. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: On the home screen of your Apple TV, select the Settings gear icon.

Step 2: Go to the Apps section.

Step 3: Enable Automatically Update Apps.

Update app options in tvOS.

Step 4: If you want to push an update for a particular app for whatever reason, use the Apps section to locate that particular app. In the app’s window, you should find an option to update if an update is available.

Troubleshooting Apple TV updates

