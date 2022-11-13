Categories
How to Watch the “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere


Yellowstone returns tonight at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Stream the season 5 premiere with Philo and FuboTV.

Hit western drama series Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, the ruling power over the largest ranch in America. Their legacy means everything to them—especially for John (Kevin Costner), the reigning patriarch—but controlling such an expansive piece of Montana’s landscape means frequent run-ins with land developers that could threaten their influence. Sandwiched between a reservation and national park, the Duttons also find themselves at odds with other formidable forces in the area.

For four whole seasons, the Duttons have navigated ever-shifting allegiances, volatile politics, dark family truths, and more. Don’t miss the new season premiere. Watch Yellowstone season 5 tonight at 8/7c on Paramount Network.

Where to watch:

  • Kevin Costner as John Dutton
  • Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton
  • Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
  • Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton
  • Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
  • Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long
  • Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton
  • Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater
  • Mo Brings Plenty as Mo Brings Plenty
  • Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry
  • Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd
  • Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom
  • Denim Richards as Colby
  • Ian Bohen as Ryan
  • Ryan Bingham as Walker
  • Jen Landon as Teeter
  • Finn Little as Carter
  • Hassie Harrison as Laramie
  • Kathryn Kelly as Emily

Season 4 recap:



