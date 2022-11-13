How to Watch the “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere

Yellowstone returns tonight at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Stream the season 5 premiere with Philo and FuboTV.

Hit western drama series Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, the ruling power over the largest ranch in America. Their legacy means everything to them—especially for John (Kevin Costner), the reigning patriarch—but controlling such an expansive piece of Montana’s landscape means frequent run-ins with land developers that could threaten their influence. Sandwiched between a reservation and national park, the Duttons also find themselves at odds with other formidable forces in the area.

For four whole seasons, the Duttons have navigated ever-shifting allegiances, volatile politics, dark family truths, and more.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo Brings Plenty

Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Denim Richards as Colby

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Jen Landon as Teeter

Finn Little as Carter

Hassie Harrison as Laramie

Kathryn Kelly as Emily

