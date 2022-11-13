How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Without Cable | Hulu

Put on your cowboy boots and get ready to saddle up. After a jaw-dropping season 4 finale, Kevin Costner and the rest of the Dutton family finally return to the ranch for season 5 of Yellowstone on Sunday, November 13.

Wondering how to watch Yellowstone without cable? Whether you love watching the show for the majestic north western scenery, the Americana country soundtrack, the dysfunctional family dynamics, or the adrenaline-rushing drama—we’ve got you covered.

Watch every new episode of Yellowstone season 5 live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date

Yellowstone returns for season 5 Sunday, November 13 at 8 P.M. EST on the Paramount Network.

How to Watch Yellowstone Live Without Cable on Hulu

Wondering where to watch Yellowstone in real time? Watch each episode of season 5 live on the Paramount Network with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.* In addition to Hulu’s entire streaming library, Hulu + Live TV subscribers gain access to 75+ network and local channels,* including the Paramount Network.

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in three easy steps:

Yellowstone Season 5 FAQs

When does season 5 of Yellowstone start?

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres on Sunday, November 14 at 8 P.M. EST on the Paramount Network.

Where can I watch Yellowstone?

Hulu + Live TV subscribers* can watch Yellowstone live on the Paramount Network every Sunday throughout season 5.

How many episodes will be in season 5 of Yellowstone?

Season 5 of Yellowstone will be longer than we’ve seen historically. There will be 14 episodes in Yellowstone season 5, compared to 10 episodes in seasons 2-4 and 9 episodes in season 1.

What time does Yellowstone come on?

New episodes of Yellowstone will air every Sunday at 8 P.M. EST throughout the season starting on Sunday, November 14.

Shows Like Yellowstone on Hulu

If you love Yellowstone, you won’t be able to get enough of these similar series.

Succession

They’re the anti-heros you hate to love, the antagonists you root for, and the dysfunctional family you can’t help but feel for.

Like the Duttons, the Roys are a powerful family with a successful business and dark secrets. Let’s put it this way—they do what they need to do in order to stay on top. When the patriarch, Logan Roy, begins to experience a health decline, his four children find their own place within the company.

Watch: Succession*

*Succession is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription

Sons of Anarchy

Though they’re not family by blood, the members of Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club share a tight bond united by the fight to keep control over their territory by any means necessary—much like the Duttons.

If you’re looking for another adrenaline-rushing show full of ruthless protagonists with dark secrets, Sons of Anarchy is a must-watch.

Watch: Sons of Anarchy

Reservation Dogs

Weaved into the fabric of the Dutton family story is Yellowstone’s rich Indigenous history and the stories of injustice Native Americans face every day. Reservation Dogs is an FX dramedy series about the life of four Indigenous teenagers on an Oklahoma reservation, desperate to get out of the midwest for a fresh start in California.

Wondering where to watch Reservation Dogs? Hulu subscribers have access to both seasons available to stream now.

Watch: Reservation Dogs

Deadwood

Set in the 1800s American West, Deadwood is a lawless gold rush boom town experiencing complete anarchy. If you can believe it, Deadwood is by far more violent than Yellowstone, but the similarities are clear. Other than being westerns, both shows feature characters struggling to navigate changing times, willing to do whatever it takes to maintain the only way of life they’ve ever known.

Watch: Deadwood*

*Deadwood is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription

Big Sky

Though the premise of each series is quite different, both Yellowstone and Big Sky are set against the breathtakingly beautiful backdrop of Montana’s majestic mountains…and they’re both chock full of crime.

If you’re a fan of procedural shows, you’ll love Big Sky. In this ABC crime drama, two private detectives and an ex-cop set out to find two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a desolate north-western highway.

Watch: Big Sky

Monarch

One of the things that makes Yellowstone so great is the soundtrack. If you’re a fan of country music and Dutton-style family drama, you’ll love the country musical drama series, Monarch.

Monarch is a music industry drama surrounding the Romans—America’s first family of country music. While they’ve been able to maintain a squeaky clean image for generations, the Roman legacy is in jeopardy when the dark secrets that built the family foundation begin to crack. Can the new up-and-coming generation save the Roman name before it’s too late?

Watch: Monarch

Yellowstone isn’t the only series that’s back with a highly-anticipated new season. Check out our 2022 fall TV premieres guide for more of the network shows you’ve been waiting for.