Huge shortage of pharmacy staff threatens local healthcare system





Pharmacists have been relocated into general practice from both hospitals and local pharmacies in a bid to ease the crushing workload of GPs. While this policy has seen the recruitment of around 4,500 pharmacists into general practice, experts warned staff were being pulled from other areas of the NHS, placing the healthcare system at risk of collapse. Malcolm Harrison, chief executive of the Company Chemists’ Association, told Express.co.uk the situation for community pharmacies was “not sustainable” as the remaining staff are struggling to cope. The news comes as pharmacies are expected to receive an influx of patients seeking medical care as nurses walkout in the first ever Royal College of Nursing strike.

Mr Harrison told Express.co.uk: “Everybody at the moment is experiencing huge cost increases. “Unfortunately, there has been an added pressure whereby, in order to be able to support general practice, the NHS has funded additional roles in primary care, in general practice. “This has led to the recruitment of around 4,500 pharmacists. There were no excess pharmacists, so those pharmacists have come out of hospitals and have come out of community pharmacy which has led to a massive shortage.” He explained: “It has created a huge demand for those remaining which has pushed up prices.”

Over the last two years, Mr Harrison reported the cost of locum pharmacists had increased by up to 80 percent across England, Scotland and Wales. He explained the staff pressure had added to an ongoing crisis of underfunding for pharmacies, which has left them struggling to operate. The situation is particularly concerning as, following news of a strike among NHS nursing staff, patients are expected to seek their healthcare elsewhere as hospitals, walk-in clinics and general practice services will be disrupted. Mr Harrison said: "When those patients who have been displaced look to get their care from other places, they will find that the community pharmacy is no longer open."

