Illiana Ancestors: WWII Japanese internees named

During WWII the US kept 125,284 people of Japanese descent (many of whom were American citizens) in 10 camps across the US. The Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles recently held an installation ceremony of a new exhibit dedicated to those who suffered in those camps. The names of those interred are listed in Ireichō , a sacred book of names.

An article pertaining to this special event was recently posted in The Guardian at https://tinyurl.com/5n6tk6h5 . The list of names can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bdd35zpz . Another website, The Memory Hole, has posted additional information at https://tinyurl.com/3yd2u7a5 .

DAR has new marker program

In celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States (in 2026), the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is establishing a new marker program “to commemorate points of interest significant to Revolutionary America.” The first Revolutionary America historic markers are expected to be installed and dedicated beginning in 2023. The DAR expects to place at least 250 markers at sites across the country. Read more about this program as reported in the New York Almanak at https://tinyurl.com/yz8vewcx .

Yearbooks helpful to genealogical research

An article in the website, Relatively Curious, explains the value of using high school or college yearbooks for family information at https://tinyurl.com/2x9emek9 . Be sure to take advantage of the link to yearbooks on CyndisList.

Danville Public Library posts genealogical resources online

The website of the Danville (IL) Public Library posts a helpful list (with links) of its Genealogical Resources Online at https://tinyurl.com/2p88eh9s . For example, The Pape Mortuary Database includes over 275,000 records and is constantly being updated. One can enter a name and then learn that person’s date and place of birth, names of parents and spouse, marriage date, death date, and cemetery.

Also, Michael A. Coan’s website, VermilionCountyINFO, has photographs of every headstone in almost every cemetery in Vermilion County, IL and surrounding counties.

Also, click on the link to the article, Twenty Ways to Avoid Genealogical Grief (https://tinyurl.com/mrjcea25), and read the article that first appeared in The British Columbia Genealogist, vol. 17, #1, Mar/88 and has since been reprinted in other publications. The helpful advice is timeless!

Coats of Arms fraudulent

As holiday shopping approaches, shoppers need to be wary of advertisements that offer coats of arms as potential gifts. “There is no such thing as a family coat of arms.” This column has previously warned of such entities but it’s time to warn again. Also, read Dick Eastman’s cautions at https://tinyurl.com/2f2n99ya .