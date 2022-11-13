I’m A Celeb fans devastated at Olivia Attwood’s reason for exit





Love Island and former I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood has finally revealed the real reason she was forced to leave the jungle after 24 hours. Olivia was taken out due to “medical” reasons and was not allowed to re-enter the jungle after ITV bosses became worried. She has since broken her silence and explained she was “scared” and “heartbroken”.

When it was first revealed she had left the Australian jungle, Olivia remained tight-lipped as to why she had left. She posted a vague statement on her Instagram which explained that she was “heartbroken” and that the “truth” would be revealed in the coming weeks. Now, Olivia has revealed the real reason she was forced to leave and explained that even though she felt “fine” she was still “so scared”. She explained that a routine blood test flagged up she was dangerously anaemic and her sodium and potassium levels were worryingly low. READ MORE: Mike Tindall dishes brutal response to Matt Hancock ‘Bulls**t’

Olivia explained: “I was so scared, I was like ‘what the hell is wrong with me?’ They couldn’t give me an answer. “They just told me that they had to get me to the hospital immediately. The results were really, really low when they put them into their reader and they consulted with another doctor off-site. “I had those bloods done in England before I left, and they were fine. I was confused and of course very, very worried.” Olivia was taken by ITV staff to a hospital which was 40 minutes from the camp, where she explained: “It felt like the longest journey ever.

“But then I was trying to rationalise it, there was nothing wrong with me so why wouldn’t I be able to? “I also knew how much the production team wanted me on the show. None of it was making sense. I was waiting for someone.” Olivia then sadly received the news that she would not be allowed to return to the jungle and her dreams of taking part in the ITV show were shattered. Speaking on receiving the news, she admitted: “They said because of the results the show’s medical team got from my readings, they were not happy to sign me off to come back in, even though I had the clean bill of health from the hospital.

“If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing. They were not willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn’t insured. “I was absolutely devastated. I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted. I tried to keep my emotions in check and keep it in perspective, things could be so much worse. “Then the show’s staff told me everyone liked me and I was favourite to win so that leaving felt like a punch to the gut. Just two days before, I jumped out of a helicopter which I loved. “I did a trial which I loved. I was so happy and elated. It was an extreme high to an extreme low. I felt empty,” she told the Daily Mail.

Reading the news of why she left the show, fans were devastated and felt heartbroken for the reality star, taking to their social media to express their love for her. @ZoeTheReturn commented: “So after all of the drama about Olivia Attwood it turns out that she had to leave the jungle because she was anaemic! #ImACeleb.” Confused about her results, @christmassali asked: “I don’t understand how her test results were so low at the set but were normal at the hospital. How can that be? Wish her well though.” Chloe Shanolds exclaimed: “Oh Olivia I am gutted for you! Being put through all that worry and panic for nothing, then not to be let in!”

Nick Crafy said: “Was really rooting for her when she was announced! Such a rubbish time for you but hope you get well soon!” @ALAN_PONS997 added: “After all that silence it was because she was anaemic? Couldn’t she have just said that in the first place? Hope she is ok though.” Replying to the comment, fan account @Liv_Atts990 explained: “She was probably making sure that she was 100% in her health. And also, she was heartbroken, I wouldn’t want to speak to anyone if that happened to me.” (sic) I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily from 9pm on ITV.







