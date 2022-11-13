I’m A Celebrity’s medics called in as Matt Hancock stung by scorpion

I’m A Celebrity contestants have to face all sorts of creepy crawlies when taking part in the series. Not just when taking part in Bushtucker Trials, but even when they are in the camp, minding their own business. Matt Hancock was unexpectedly stung by a scorpion in the camp and had to be seen by medics to ensure he was able to continue.
The medics were forced into the camp to aid Matt Hancock after he screamed in pain from being stung by a rogue scorpion.
The insect attacked Matt shortly before breakfast and nipped him unexpectedly leaving him yelping in pain.
A show source said: “Matt didn’t see the scorpion until it was too late and it bit his finger. He felt a lot of pain and made a yelping noise, but thankfully for him, there was no lasting damage.
“Medics checked him over and gave him a clean bill of health but the whole camp is now watching out for them.
“Matt was saying afterwards it felt twice as painful as a bee sting.”
Despite being painful when they bite, Australian scorpions can aren’t deadly or venomous.
Professor Bryan Fry, from the University of Queensland’s School of Biological Sciences, told ABC news: “Typically, the sting is minor localised pain and a tiny bit of swelling — usually quite trivial effects.
“As far as the pain sensation, the sting would normally be similar to a bee and dramatically less than that of the bullet ants that we have in Australia.”
Viewers will see the incident on the show tonight, where Matt is also taking part in his fifth trial, House Of Horrors.
In the trial, Matt was take on a swarm of flies as he tries to feed the camp after letting them down on Saturday night’s trial.
The first look shows Matt climbing up into a room full of a swarm of flies as hosts Ant and Dec retch, with Matt commenting: “The thing you don’t know is this really smells too.”
Ant helpfully reveals he is surrounded by two and a half million flies, as Dec quips: “Did you count them?”
Many viewers have been complaining about the fact that it has become the “Matt Hancock Show” as he has been picked for the fifth trial.
However, presenter Ant took to his social media and said: “If you want other people to do the trial, you’ve got to vote for them.
“If you want to see other people in the show you’ve got to vote for those other people.
“Because as we know the trials take up, what a third of the show? It’s the first part of the show and it’s normally a big part of the show.
“So if you’re missing people and you want to see them, vote for them.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily from 9pm on ITV.
