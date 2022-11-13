I’m A Celebrity’s medics called in as Matt Hancock stung by scorpion

I’m A Celebrity contestants have to face all sorts of creepy crawlies when taking part in the series. Not just when taking part in Bushtucker Trials, but even when they are in the camp, minding their own business. Matt Hancock was unexpectedly stung by a scorpion in the camp and had to be seen by medics to ensure he was able to continue.

The medics were forced into the camp to aid Matt Hancock after he screamed in pain from being stung by a rogue scorpion.

The insect attacked Matt shortly before breakfast and nipped him unexpectedly leaving him yelping in pain.

A show source said: “Matt didn’t see the scorpion until it was too late and it bit his finger. He felt a lot of pain and made a yelping noise, but thankfully for him, there was no lasting damage.

“Medics checked him over and gave him a clean bill of health but the whole camp is now watching out for them.

