In Noida, Rs 10000 fine if pets attack anyone; registration, vaccination become mandatory

The Authority also made it mandatory for pet owners to register their pets and vaccinate them by January 31 next year. A fine will be imposed if they fail to do so, Maheshwari added.
“Registration of pet dogs or cats is mandatory and owners have to complete it before January 31. A penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration. Sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. A fine of Rs 2000 per month will be imposed for a violation,” the CEO added.
According to the latest guidelines, if a pet dog is littered in a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it. Dog shelters for sick street dogs can be constructed after getting the consent of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWA), the authority said. The responsibility for the maintenance of the shelters will be on the concerned RWAs.
The feeding place in the outdoor area shall be marked where necessary and arrangements for food and drink will be made by the feeders or RWAs only, the authority further specified.
