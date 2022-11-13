Indiana Jones 5 director responds to ‘atrocious’ test screening rumour

Next year, Indiana Jones 5 will finally hit cinemas after a year’s delay. The 1969 set movie sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing his goddaughter Helena. Rumours have been doing the rounds online this week that test screenings for the 2023 Lucasfilm movie have been “disastrous”.

According to YouTuber Overlord DVD: “My Hollywood spies told me, allegedly Indy 5 is bad. We’ve been told that Disney has test screenings of not just one ending, but six different endings and not one can get a good audience score…We’ve been told out of the six endings they tested, the best one gets a 35 per cent approval from test audiences. We’ve been told that Bridge puts the hat on in every ending.”

Indiana Jones fans are concerned that Indy will die and be replaced by another character taking up his mantle. However, director James Mangold has spoken out.