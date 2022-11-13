Inheritance tax bills expected to rise – how to cut your bill

The Autumn Statement is to be announced on Thursday next week by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and rumours are circulating online and in the media on what decisions will be made. The Chancellor and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have agreed that tough decisions would be needed in this year’s Autumn Statement. This is mainly due to the £50million whole which had been left by the former Chancellor and Prime Minister Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in their Mini Budget in September.
One rumour which is currently gaining traction in reports is that Mr Hunt will place a further freeze on the inheritance tax nil-rate bands.
According to predictions by the tax and auditing consultancy firm RSM this could force the average inheritance tax bill to be an extra £100,000 higher than the average bill in 2010.
The current nil-rate band and the residential nil-rate band sits at £325,000 and £175,000 respectively until 2025-26.
If a person’s estate is over this threshold when they die, whoever they leave their estate to pay 40 percent inheritance tax on everything above the nil rate band.
Mr Hunt is expected to extend the freeze by another two years in his Autumn Statement.
READ MORE: Britons urged to consider ‘simple’ boiler hack that could cut energy bills by £112 a year
According to an analysis of official figures by RSM, when the Conservatives came to power in 2010, the average inheritance tax bill was £165,875.
However, 12 years on RSM estimates the average bill will hit £259,000 this year, this is up by just over £93,000 from 2010 levels.
If Mr Hunt goes ahead with the nil-rate band freezes, RSM predicts the average tax bill will balloon to £283,000 in 2027-28.
This is over £117,000 more than the average inheritance tax bills in 2010.
DON’T MISS
The latest forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is that inheritance tax takings by the HM Treasury will rise to a record-breaking £6.7billion this tax year.
In 2010-11, only 15,584 families paid £2.59billion in inheritance tax, which is less than half of what taxpayers are expected to pay collectively this year.
The freeze to the nil-rate band could increase inheritance tax takings to £8.9billion in 2027-28.
This also means that Britons would be paying 70 percent more in inheritance tax than they would 12 years earlier.
READ MORE: Attendance Allowance: 6 myths that stop millions of pensioners claiming up to £370 a month
The increase in inheritance tax takings has been put down to rising house prices, inflation and Mr Sunak’s previous decision as Chancellor to not increase the inheritance tax thresholds in line with the rising prices.
Unlike other taxes, people can legally reduce their tax liability before they die with one of the simplest ways being to gift away money.
Each year, every single person has an “annual exemption” and can give away £3,000 between several people without having to pay tax on it.
People are also able to carry over their unused annual exemption to the next tax year but this can only be done once.
Married couples and those in civil partnerships can combine their allowances meaning they can give away £6,000 every year without paying tax.
Britons can also give as many gifts of up to £250 per person as they want each tax year, the only rule is that the person receiving the gift has not benefited from gifts within the £3,000 limit.
Financial gifts can also be given away for weddings, and to help with another person’s living costs however these come with rules that must be followed.
Britons are often recommended to plan ahead with their inheritance and with more and more people being dragged into paying, planning is set to become essential if a person wants to avoid leaving their loved ones with a big tax bill.
Source link