Inheritance tax victory as Hunt may leave IHT ‘well alone’

Inheritance tax is charged at 40 percent above a particular threshold, usually £325,000, and increasing numbers of people are paying the levy due to the impacts of inflation. With more people affected, understanding the potential implications and future of the tax will be key.

Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Michael Culver, chairman at Solicitors for the Elderly (SFE), who offered insight on how the tax may be tackled in the upcoming Autumn Statement.

He said: “I suspect inheritance tax allowances will be continually frozen by the new Chancellor.

“It is highly unlikely things like the nil-rate band will ever increase any time soon.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if inheritance tax is completely ignored, as it has been in the last few budgets, as it can be a touchy subject.”

