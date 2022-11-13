iPad 10 drops $50 in early Black Friday Apple deal

Apple’s new iPad 10 drops $50 in a surprise early Black Friday Apple deal. This is the first discount we’ve seen for this newly released Wi-Fi only iPad.

For a limited time, you can get the latest 2022 iPad for $399 at B&H (opens in new tab). That’s $50 off its $449 list price and its biggest discount since its Oct. 2022 release. This is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals spotted this month. It’s also $45 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)‘s current price.

This deal arrives just days after Verizon’s Cellular model Pad 10 and iPad Pro deals .

Apple’s 2022 iPad is the brand’s most advanced entry-level tablet yet. It features Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9.

Other notable upgrades include, an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Although we didn’t get our hands on it for testing, iPad 10 reviews at Amazon average 4.6 out of 5 stars. The tablet’s vibrant display, fast touch response and lag-free performance have won people over. One satisfied owner who were sitting on the 1st gen iPad says it’s a worthy upgrade.

If you plan to buy a tablet for yourself or someone else for the holidays, you can’t go wrong with the iPad 10.