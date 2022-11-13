ISU men’s tennis struggles in final outing of fall season

ISU finished the tournament on Sunday with a little more success. Scarlett teamed up with freshman Tomas Valencia to beat Omaha in a doubles match. Valencia also secured another win for the ‘Birds in a singles match against Omaha. Despite these two wins, ISU still dropped seven matches on the final day of the tournament.

The second day of the tournament was not kind to the Redbirds as they dropped all six matches on the day to Drake.

The Redbirds started the tournament on the wrong foot on Friday by losing three doubles and singles matches each to Denver. Caden Scarlett and Dominic Anderson were able to pick up a win for the ‘Birds later against Drake, but that was the only victory on the day as ISU dropped two more doubles matches to the Bulldogs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois State men’s tennis finished up its fall season in poor form at the Drake Invite by only winning three matches on the weekend.

SEAN WALLACE is a Sports Reporter. Wallace can be reached at spwall2@ilstu.edu. Follow Wallace on Twitter at @spwall2.

