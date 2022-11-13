Categories
“I’ve Learned I Need To Take The Photos”: 18 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Or Morea


Through my ~research~, I’ve discovered that celebs often reject other celebs when it comes to hugs, autographs, selfies, pictures, and more.

It’s a perplexing phenomenon — the celeb-to-celeb rejection — so here’s 18 times it happened. Enjoy:

1.

Ramona Singer had to apologize at Bravocon for saying “no” to a picture with Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania:

2.

When Candace Cameron Bure said no to taking a picture with JoJo Siwa:

3.

When The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer told Gizelle Bryant to get out of a group photo:

4.

When Chamillionaire asked Michael Jordan for a photo and he denied it:


Twitter: @talentharris / Via youtube.com

Context: Chamillionaire said he approached Michael, who was taking pics with women, and asked for a pic. Michael reportedly said, “Hell no.”

5.

When Tia Mowry said Charlize Theron was rude to her at Soul Cycle:

6.

When Scarlett Johansson wasn’t into this “hug” and “kiss” from John Travolta at the 2015 Oscars:

7.

When Hailee Steinfeld said Lea Michele denied her request for an autograph:

10.

Jerry Seinfeld refused Kesha’s hug:

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017?


Twitter: @TommyMcFLY / Via WUSA9

Context: At the National Night of Laughter and Song in 2017, Jerry was approached by Kesha, who asked for a hug. He said no. Jerry later explained to Extra, “I don’t hug a total stranger.” Kesha talked about the incident with Sirius XM Hits 1. “I felt like I was 5 years old. Oh, I instantly was like, ‘Oh, fuck me!’ And I, like, somehow ended up in my very own episode — mini-episode — of Seinfeld for, like, five seconds.”

11.

And then Cardi B got back at Jerry for snubbing Kesha:

13.

And when Damien Chazelle accidentally ignored Emma Stone’s hug, too.

15.

When Drake went in for a kiss at the 2016 VMAs, but Rihanna wasn’t having it:

Drake admitted he was in love with Rihanna, then went in for the kiss and got curved on national tv.. nobody is safe


MTV

Context: We all know these two have always had a flirty relationship, but Rihanna clearly wasn’t into it that night!

16.

When Lady Gaga — probably by accident — ignored Zendaya saying, “Nice to meet you”:

View this video on YouTube


American Music Awards / Via youtube.com

Context: Gaga seemed to be on her way out and didn’t hear Zendaya, but the video is one of my fav awkward celeb moments ever.

17.

When British politician Emily Thornberry ignored Jeremy Corbyn’s high-five, which led to a weird boob slap:


Twitter: @danhewitt01 / Via @danhewitt01

Context: The video says it all. Awkward, awkward, awkward.

Which is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below!





