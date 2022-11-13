“I’ve Learned I Need To Take The Photos”: 18 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Or Morea



Twitter: @TommyMcFLY / Via WUSA9



Context: At the National Night of Laughter and Song in 2017, Jerry was approached by Kesha, who asked for a hug. He said no. Jerry later explained to Extra, “I don’t hug a total stranger.” Kesha talked about the incident with Sirius XM Hits 1. “I felt like I was 5 years old. Oh, I instantly was like, ‘Oh, fuck me!’ And I, like, somehow ended up in my very own episode — mini-episode — of Seinfeld for, like, five seconds.”