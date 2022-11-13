Janibek Alimkhanuly praises beaten opponent Denzel Bentley | DAZN News Norway

WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly was pushed hard by British challenger Denzel Bentley, but won by unanimous decision on Saturday night.

Bentley travelled to Las Vegas for the clash, where he was regarded as a stark underdog by boxing fans and bookmakers alike.

At the end of the 12 rounds, Alimkhanuly was given the nod 116-112, 116-112, 118-100 for the 160lb fighter.

Bentley grew into the match-up and started to land more blows midway through the fight, as he started to gain self-belief.

“The plan was to see what he has in the first couple rounds,” Bentley said to ESPN after the fight. “See what I can take, take a couple shots on the gloves. Don’t rush into your work because he’s waiting for me to rush in to counter me. And then pick up the pace in the, you know, middle to late rounds, and I think that’s what I done.”

Alimkhanuly acknowledged Bentley’s efforts saying that his opponent “came prepared in the ring. I respect my opponent. He was really prepared. He was a hundred percent, but I am a champion and I was fighting. We fought all 12 rounds like champions.”