Jayde Adams brags she’s ‘having lots of sex with attractive people’

She said he took her on a day-long spa date to the Corinthia Hotel in London, followed by tea at Claridges – and marvelled that no other man has been so generous and thoughtful with her.

“There’s not a single man in my life who has thought to scoop me up and take me somewhere,” she told the aforementioned publication, adding that she has a history of looking after the men she dates due to her feminine instinct to “nurture”.

Their wedding day was memorable for Jayde too – a day when Clayton smeared huge rings of black eyeliner across his face and donned a furry outfit to take his place beside her in a traditional veil.

Meanwhile, now that her Strictly stint is over, Jayde is preparing for her next stand-up show, Men, I Can Save You, which is due to kick off in 2023.