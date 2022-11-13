Jeremy Hunt warns of cuts to energy bill support in Budget

On top of this, energy bills have still risen by 27 percent for a household with average usage despite the price guarantee being in place.

In response, the Government has launched multiple cost of living payments for vulnerable groups but it remains to be seen whether such support will continue with spending cuts on the horizon.

To mitigate the impact of inflation, the Bank of England has consecutively raised the UK’s base rate over the last couple of months which is now at three percent.

While this benefited savers, those with mortgages and debt payments have been detrimentally impacted. On top of this, the previous Chancellor’s mini-Budget caused interest rates to rise dramatically.

The UK’s economy also shrank between July and September of this year, contracting 0.2 percent amid soaring prices. With all this in mind, the Bank of England has forecast that the country will experience a “very-challenging” two-year recession.