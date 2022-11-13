Jessica Alba is blooming beautiful in exquisite flower petal gown

Jessica Alba might be 41, but in her latest outfit, she showed the world she was an age-defying floral fantasia.

Onlookers marvelled at her floor length gown, declaring it a work of art which perfectly complemented the floral backdrop at the gala.

The glitzy event, organised by the charity Baby2Baby, had been organised to honour Kim Kardashian’s “substantial financial contributions” towards impoverished children during the pandemic.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, whose younger sister Kylie Jenner was declared by Forbes to be Britain’s youngest ever self-made billionaire at 21, has donated half a million dollars, as well as hygiene products and clothing worth $5 million, to the cause.

Jessica looked radiant as she embraced the latest bright pink Barbiecore trend, twirling around at the event to celebrate the accomplishments of the charity.