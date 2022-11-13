Joe Jonas Explained Why He Keeps His Marriage To Sophie Turner Private

The couple have been married since 2019, and they have two children together — but you don’t really hear them talking about their relationship or family in interviews all that much.
As it turns out, there’s a reason for that — and Joe explained it all in a recent interview with Mr. Porter.
While admitting that he’d like to be an “open book” when it comes to his personal life, Joe explained that “when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”
“There have been a lot of situations in my career where, like [Harry], a small thing has been blown out of proportion,” Joe said, saying the ensuing “trickle effect” is why he stopped using social media.
“Now I’m addicted to not knowing what’s going on.”
