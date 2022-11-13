John Lennon and Paul McCartney Almost Broke Into Theater With an Unfinished Play

John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote many classic rock songs together. Before Lennon and McCartney formed The Beatles, the two almost began a career in theater. However, their play remained unfinished as their music careers skyrocketed.

Paul McCartney loves the work of William Shakespeare

Paul McCartney and John Lennon | GAB Archive/Redferns

While McCartney is a British music legend, William Shakespeare is a legend of the theater, writing dozens of iconic plays still performed today. Growing up, McCartney took a few Shakespeare courses in school and developed a love for his plays, especially Hamlet. According to Yahoo! Life, in his 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, McCartney discussed “Let it Be” and said some of the lyrics came from Hamlet.

“One interesting thing about ‘Let It Be’ that I was reminded of only recently is that, while I was studying English literature at the Liverpool Institute High School for Boys with my favorite teacher, Alan Durband, I read Hamlet,” McCartney shared. “In those days you had to learn speeches by heart because you had to be able to carry them into the exam and quote them. There are a couple of lines from late in the play: ‘O, I could tell you — But let it be. Horatio, I am dead.’ “I suspect those lines had subconsciously planted themselves in my memory.”

In a 2021 BBC interview, Paul again mentioned his love for Shakespeare, saying, “At one point, I was thinking I’d love to direct a couple of plays. Hamlet was one. I’d be hopeless!”

Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together on an unfinished play