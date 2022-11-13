John Lennon and Paul McCartney Had ‘Always Been Competitive’ According to Lennon’s Ex-Wife

Most hits by The Beatles were written by the duo of Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Still, even when they were teenagers, the two musicians had “always been competitive,” according to Lennon’s then-girlfriend, Cynthia Powell.

John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney created music as the Quarrymen

Rock and roll band The Beatles (Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr) pose for a portrait in 1962 | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

With an inside perspective on the band, John Lennon’s ex-wife, Cynthia, detailed her experience with the artists. Lennon and McCartney began co-writing music as teenagers, first appearing in the Quarrymen with George Harrison.