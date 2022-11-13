Jose Mourinho sent off for Roma outburst before stoppage-time drama

Jose Mourinho was shown red for a late wild outburst as AS Roma looked destined for a home defeat against Torino in Serie A on Sunday. However, drama at its finest unfolded on the pitch after Mourinho’s sending-off, with the hosts missing a penalty before equalising in five minutes of stoppage time.
Roma went out with a bang in the final Serie A game before the World Cup break through a scintillating final seven minutes against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico. Karol Linetty fired the visitors earlier in the second half before tensions got the better of Mourinho, who was sent to the stands for his livid reactions to referee decisions in the 88th minute.
Mourinho, in trademark cheeky fashion, waved off the referee as he left the dug-out after receiving his latest dismissal on a patchy disciplinary record since returning to Italy. The drama continued after the fourth official raised five minutes of added time as Andrea Belotti missed a penalty against his former club.
Then, in the 94th minute, Paulo Dybala struck the crossbar with a curling effort before Nemanja Matic cannoned in the rebound to send Rome into raptures. The former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder spared Mourinho’s blushes, but Roma are now winless in three games and 14 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli.
Mourinho is a hero among Roma fans after guiding the club to lifting last season’s maiden Europa Conference League. And he’s also massively popular with his players, particularly Tammy Abraham, who he has helped reach a new level since joining from Chelsea in 2021.
England manager Gareth Southgate excluded Abraham from his 2022 World Cup squad on Thursday, taking Callum Wilson to Qatar instead. In response, Mourinho slammed Southgate’s ‘childish’ reasoning and told his star striker to represent Nigeria over the Three Lions.
