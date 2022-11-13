Joshua could have world title fight if Usyk vs Fury falls through

Anthony Joshua could face Filip Hrgovic for the IBF world title in 2023 if Oleksandr Usyk chooses to vacate the strap and fight Tyson Fury next. The news comes after the IBF ordered mandatory challenger Hrgovic to square off against sanctioning body champion, Usyk.

Hrgovic’s representatives have requested an immediate purse bid for the world title fight which under a technicality in the IBF’s rules, overrides any exceptions from Usyk’s side to allow for the undisputed fight to take place. Usyk and Fury had been in negotiations to book the four-belt shoot-out for February or March next year but those plans will be put on hold with the fast-rising Croatian puncher unwilling to negotiate terms.

Usyk has repeatedly said that he will only face Fury next and if he chooses to do so, then Joshua – who is ranked at No4 by the IBF – could be given the opportunity to fight for the world title. Under the regulator’s rankings, Hrgovic is placed at No1, with No2 vacant, and No3 held by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz has already been ordered to face Deontay Wilder in a WBC final eliminator for a shot at Fury’s green strap. The former WBA, WBO, and IBF champion, only has the WBC title missing from his collection and is just one fight away from completing his goal of holding all-four belts.