Julia Fox Says She’s “Desensitized” To Sex, And She Explained Why


During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast, Julia said she honestly finds it “trivial” and kind of overrated.

“Sex for me always has been one-sided, but I think that all women can say that,” she explained. “So, it’s like, if I don’t really need anything from you, I don’t see the point.”

“I’m actually really desensitized to sex,” Julia added. “Like, it just — it’s not thrilling for me.”

Julia said that she could even “go without” it. “I’m, like, so good.”

“Like, I wanna take ayahuasca and see God,” she added. “That, to me, is thrilling. That’s cool. It just seems so trivial to me. I probably won’t even come because they don’t know how, and it’s just…ew, gross.”

