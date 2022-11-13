JUNIOR SCHOOL SPORTS DAY DEDICATED TO SAVING MOTHER EARTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Face2News/Sports/Chandigarh

The pandemic might have robbed the youngsters of 2 years of fun but now St.John’s is back in action with their JUNIOR SCHOOL SPORTS DAY. The event took place on Saturday morning. The sports day was dedicated to SAVING MOTHER EARTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT.

The day began with the unfurling of the school flag by the Chief Guest, Brother L D Lobo. The grounds resonated with the boys singing the SPORTS ANTHEM with full energy.Fun games by the Pre primary classes-Zig Zag Zebra,Freddie the frog and Athletic Johnians had the audience clapping with joy to encourage the little ones.

The athletic races had the participants running with all their might and the audience sitting on the edge of their seats cheering on the johnians to excel. Every johnian is a star that shines at some stage.

The Eaglets created a riot of colours as they performed the drill display with poise, perfection and agility. Be it the FRUIT BONANZA, PLAYFUL POMPOMS, DAZZLING DISCS, MAGICAL WANDS AND DANCING DUMBBELLS, each class excelled at every step.

The Chief Guest went back to his school days and encouraged the boys to participate in sports and focus on fitness for a healthy life At the end Principal Mrs.Kavita.C.Das thanked the parents who came in large numbers to enjoy the event.

Results: Best Athlete Under 12- Yugraj Mahi- Brother Rice house, Best Athlete Under 10- Riaan Manocha- Brother Morrissey House, Best Athlete Under 8- Virat Singh Atwal- Brother Morrissey House