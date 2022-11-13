Karnataka govt building ‘Metaverse’ theme park near Kempegowda statue

Karntaka minister Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said the new theme park near the Kempegowda statue, which will have a metaverse experience for the tourists visiting the place.

Responding to a Twitter user’s query on the government’s efforts to boost tourism like the one undertaken by Gujarat through the Statue of Unity, Narayan tweeted, “Definitely, yes! The Govt is also constructing a theme park at the #StatueOfProsperity location that reflects Kempegowda’s idea of Bengaluru. The theme park would have tiny lakes, cultural symbols, museums, and Metaverse experiences to depict rich heritage & tech prowess.”

The minister shared the blueprint of the theme park, which he said will attract tourists at the airport.

“The theme park will be integrated with sacred soil and water that is collected from various villages of Karnataka including all 31 districts in Karnataka. This park in front of the huge Kempegowda statue is going to be a major attraction for all the tourists who fly from and to Bengaluru,” he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the the statue of Kempegowda, the ruler who is known as the fortifier of Bengaluru. The statue is also being known as the ‘Statue of Prosperity’. The prime minister had also unveiled the latest terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The latest terminal is expected to start operations by December and it will serve approximately 25 million passengers annually.