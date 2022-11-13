Kate at risk of ‘being pidgeonholed’ as she promotes new causes

Kate, Princess of Wales is often pictured visiting locations reflecting causes close to her heart but, according to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, the 40-year-old is at risk of “being pidgeonholed” as a “bit of light relief” to the world’s hard-hitting news headlines.

Mr Palmer told Daily Express Royal Round-Up host Pandora Forsyth, royals are often treated as a “little bit of fluff” to go with the “hard news agenda”.

The royal writer was referring the 40-year-old’s visit to Hillingdon, West London earlier this week.

He said: “[Kate] was visiting an integrated children’s centre.

“She was calling for a change in the way that pregnant women, and women who have just had children, are treated in this country.”

