Kate looks elegant in black coat dress and statement earrings

Kate, Princess of Wales joined several prominent royals today for Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph. She opted for an all-black ensemble and a red poppy, complete with statement earrings.

Kate stunned today as she paid her respects to British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen from the two World Wars and later conflicts.

She wore a wide-brimmed, tall black hat complete with a ribbon round the centre.

Her outfit was a black coat dress – a favourite of the royals – which an asymmetric pattern.

She accessorised with three red popppies pinned to her coat.

More to follow…