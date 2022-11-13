Kate takes the lead and calms ‘anxious’ Camilla at Cenotaph





Analysis of the body language and comments between the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort has revealed that Kate was reassuring an anxious Camilla. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Remembrance Day ceremony was the first major at-home annual engagement for Charles and Camilla as King and Queen.

Similarly, for William and Catherine, it was their first time performing the roles of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Camilla and Kate were stood together on the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking the Cenotaph and according to the Mirror, a lip reader has revealed the reassuring role Kate played. Ahead of the two-minute silence, the pair were seen having a small conversation which lip reader Jeremy Freeman said revealed that Kate took the leading role. Mr Freeman said he believed the Princess of Wales said: “Shall we go in now?” and Camilla agreed, and the duo exited the balcony.

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that the Queen Consort demonstrated “some rituals of anxiety”, supporting Freeman’s belief that Kate aided Camilla by taking the lead at points. Judi said: “Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety. “Standing beside Kate, she performed a subtle smile of acknowledgement as her wreath was laid and as she turned to Kate on their way from the balcony, she threw a rather fond smile as Kate spoke to her.” The body language expert continued: “Otherwise though there were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her. READ MORE: Prince Andrew ‘determined to fight’ as he looks for public life return

Charles, the Prince of Wales, and a number of other royals lay wreaths at the Cenotaph with the King introducing his new wreath which features his racing colours. The King’s newly designed wreath paid tribute to his late-mother and his grandfather George VI. A wreath was also laid on behalf of the Queen Consort who opted to remain on the balcony this year instead of laying it herself.

Like Loading...