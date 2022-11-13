Kherson celebrates but ‘Russia not giving up’ warns Ben Wallace

The Defence Secretary welcomed the jubilant scenes in the liberated city of Kherson over the weekend but urged caution yesterday. The loss of the key southern city is the latest blow to Vladimir Putin, who launched his invasion nine months ago but is being humiliated on the battlefield.
Mr Wallace said: “History will remind you that Russia can be brutal to their own. If they need more cannon fodder, that is what they’ll be doing.”
It comes as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an intelligence update that Moscow is planning to reprise a Soviet-era scheme which sees students given “mandatory military training”.
Highlighting the move, Mr Wallace said: “Russia is a long way from giving up. It’s got a meat-grinder type of military doctrine, just shove a few more poor wee souls in and keep churning away. That’s hard for anyone to deal with. Because we don’t treat people like that. Nor do the Ukrainians.”
Russia’s exit from Kherson comes six weeks after Putin illegally annexed the region along with Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff, , said the despot is “failing dramatically”, adding: “We’re seeing a continued failure. Russia wanted to take the cities, it failed. Russia wanted to subjugate Ukraine, it’s failed.
“Russia wanted to weaken Nato and Nato’s even stronger. Then if you come down to the tactical fight, we’re seeing continued success by Ukraine.”
Cheering locals has been welcoming Ukrainian troops to Kherson – the only regional capital Putin had seized during the invasion.
But conditions are grim, with the city without power and there are shortages of water, food and medicines.
As the focus turns to fierce fighting in Donetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the invaders had destroyed vital infrastructure before withdrawing and his men are dismantling mines and booby traps in Kherson.
