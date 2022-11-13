Kherson celebrates but ‘Russia not giving up’ warns Ben Wallace

The Defence Secretary welcomed the jubilant scenes in the liberated city of Kherson over the weekend but urged caution yesterday. The loss of the key southern city is the latest blow to Vladimir Putin, who launched his invasion nine months ago but is being humiliated on the battlefield.

Mr Wallace said: “History will remind you that Russia can be brutal to their own. If they need more cannon fodder, that is what they’ll be doing.”

It comes as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an intelligence update that Moscow is planning to reprise a Soviet-era scheme which sees students given “mandatory military training”.

Highlighting the move, Mr Wallace said: “Russia is a long way from giving up. It’s got a meat-grinder type of military doctrine, just shove a few more poor wee souls in and keep churning away. That’s hard for anyone to deal with. Because we don’t treat people like that. Nor do the Ukrainians.”

Russia’s exit from Kherson comes six weeks after Putin illegally annexed the region along with Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.