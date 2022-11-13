King Charles ‘assassination attempt’ remembered after egg throwing





King Charles’s recent reaction to having eggs thrown at him has reminded royal fans of the 1994 “assassination attempt” in which the new monarch also appeared unbothered. Earlier this week, crowds in York booed activist Patrick Thelwell as he attempted to throw eggs at King Charles. His Majesty appeared calm as the incident occurred and a lipreader claimed he simply said “It’s fine, let’s carry on” as he looked down at the splattered pieces of egg on the ground.

King Charles’s calm reaction to the event reminded people of his calm composure during his royal tour of Australia in 1994 when the King heard shots but didn’t even react. The King stepped out onto a podium at Sydney Darling Harbour when 23-year-old student David Kang shot two blanks at the royal in a demonstration and tried to rush onto the stage. Nobody at the time knew they were blanks, and chaos ensured as several people attempted to cover the King and get him to safety. Mr Kang has since said his reasoning for the shooting was in protest of Australia’s treatment of over one hundred Cambodian asylum seekers who were being held in detention centres in the country. The student was charged with threatening unlawful violence and 500 hours of community service, as officials did not believe Mr Kang actually tried to kill the royal.

Mr Kang, now in his fifties and is a barrister, has emphasised he did not intend to hurt anyone with his protest. During King Charles’s 2005 royal tour of Australia, the Sydney Morning Herald interviewed the once-activist, who described the event as “deeply upsetting”. He said: “What happened 11 years ago was an extremely traumatic experience and I have certainly moved on in my life and now I have become a barrister here in Sydney. “To think about it even now unsettles me a little bit… what happened back then was extremely traumatic and the effect it had on my family was deeply upsetting.” READ MORE:I’m A Celeb’s Mike Tindall’s blunt reaction to Meghan joining royals

While in court, it was revealed that Mr Kang had sent around 500 letters about the Cambodian refugees to several prominent figures, including journalists, church officials, and world leaders, such as the US President at the time Bill Clinton. He reportedly even sent a letter to Prince Charles and his private secretary sent a reply. While in court, a prosecutor alleged that in one letter, Mr Kang had “indicated it was a cause he was prepared to die [for].” However, Mr Kang has said he only wished to highlight the poor treatment of asylum seekers by the Australian government. The New South Wales Bar Association dismissed any concerns after the 2005 interview about Mr Kang and has told journalists he had “served his time” and was deemed a “fit and proper person”. DON’T MISS:

The King’s calm and unbothered attitude is so well known, that even the actor playing him has remarked on it. Actor Dominic West, who plays Charles in The Crown, revealed that King Charles doesn’t care about his portrayal in the Netflix series. Speaking to Radio Times, Mr West said he sent a letter of resignation to the Princes’s Trust after accepting the role, but then received a letter declining his resignation from King Charle’s private secretary. He said that the letter told him: “’You do what you like, you’re an actor. It’s nothing to do with us.’ I think that’s probably how the King regards it.” Mr West also he “really liked” King Charles due to His Majesty’s attitude at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The actor recalled: “His accession, particularly the unguarded moments, which were really endearing and so different from the Queen. My affection for him has grown even more.”

