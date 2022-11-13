King Charles still travels with sweet & unusual toy – like ‘own child’





King Charles III is said to never go anywhere without his childhood teddy, especially when he goes travelling. Everyone has their own creature comforts when they go travelling, and the Royal Family are no exception it seems.

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, King Charles III takes his childhood teddy bear with him everywhere he goes. The author of The King: The Life of Charles III explained to Entertainment Tonight how strong the new monarch’s sentimental attachment was to his teddy, so much so that he would only allow one person to tend to his companion’s repairs, his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson. He said: “He still travels with a childhood teddy bear. He’s had it since he was a very small child… The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to.” During his childhood, King Charles would only trust Mabel, or ‘Mispy’, as he called her, to tend to the repairs. She was even pulled out of retirement to look after the teddy bear. READ MORE: Zara Tindall stays in good shape by avoiding breakfast foods

The biographer even claimed King Charles went as far as treating his teddy “like his own child” all the way into adulthood. Christopher wrote in the book: “He was well into his 40s, and every time that teddy needed to be repaired, you would think it was his own child having major surgery.” His book also claimed the King’s aid, Michael Fawcett, looked after the bear, being instructed to know where it was at all times. As well as always travelling with his favourite childhood teddy, the new King must follow several other travel rules. DON’T MISS:

For instance, in the United Kingdom, the monarch does not need a passport to travel overseas because passports are issued in his name. He will also never be able to fly in the same plane as his eldest son, Prince William, 40. Royal tradition states that King Charles and Prince William should never get on the same plane together, while Prince Harry must also avoid flying with his brother. This is because, should the plane crash, the monarchy would lose its current King and the heir to the throne. READ MORE: Megxit ’caused more ill feeling than necessary’ to Royal Family

The unofficial rule also applies to Prince William and his nine-year-old son, Prince George, who is second in line to the throne. Prior to the Queen’s death, William had flown with his whole family on many occasions, including on royal trips to Canada, Germany and Poland. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to do so now that Prince George is second in line to the throne. It’s thought the tradition dates back to the early days of air travel, when flights weren’t deemed as safe.

In the years running up to her death, the Queen appeared to relax this inhibiting travel rule for the Royal Family. A royal spokesman said in 2014: “While there is no official rule on this, it is something that the Queen has the final say on.” Prince William is now first in line to the throne and his children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are second, fourth and fifth in line respectively. While Prince Harry is only fifth in line to the throne, tradition dictates that he is not to fly with William. If something were to happen to Charles and William prior to George turning 18, Harry would be required to serve as King until the young Prince turned 18 and came of age.

