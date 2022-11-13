Kremlin ‘particularly’ keen to negotiate an end to Ukraine conflict

Russian forces have withdrawn from the southern city of Kherson in the face of a tactical Ukrainian counter-offensive operation. In light of the Russian retreat, Moscow’s officials are reportedly keen to negotiate with Ukraine as the Kremlin hopes to secure an end to the conflict. The news comes after Russia suffered a string of brutal attacks resulting in high casualties and catastrophic military equipment losses.

Journalist Liz Cookman, who has been based in Ukraine covering the war, told Times Radio Russia was hoping to wrap up the invasion.

She reported: “Both sides, particularly Russia, have signalled that they are willing to negotiate but under certain terms.

“For Ukraine, they know that negotiations will probably mean being forced to give up territory, which they are not willing to do.

“At the moment, there is a lot of hope that they could actually fully win this war.”