Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen talk about engagement

The couple met when they were partnered up on the 11th series of Strictly in 2013 and share daughter Mila together. The romantic proposal came in the middle of their 16-day holiday, where they were taken on a boat trip to a neighbouring island before Rihanoff discovered a lantern-lit heart and “Will you marry me?” written in the sand.

The Russian dancer, 45, told Hello magazine: “Although we’d talked before about getting married one day, I hadn’t the slightest idea that Ben was planning this.

“I was overcome with emotion and said ‘Yes, yes and yes’ straight away.

“My first reaction was wow. It was absolutely surreal and I couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I’m usually very perceptive but I didn’t have a clue Ben had been planning this. How he managed to keep it a secret was amazing.”

Former professional rugby player Cohen said: “I wanted us to go further forward together and taking a holiday in such a beautiful place felt like the perfect moment to do that.

“Setting the scene had to be really special and with the help of members of staff at the resort, we achieved that.

“It was truly incredible and blew me away.”

The couple, who run the Soo Yoga wellbeing and fitness centre in Northampton, said they are looking forward to celebrating their engagement with family and friends.

“After eight years with Ben, our love is stronger than ever,” Rihanoff said.