Lakeshore Pet Boutique celebrates three years in downtown Douglas


Lakeshore Pet Boutique recently celebrated its three year anniversary in downtown Douglas.

DOUGLAS — When Randy and Anna Walker opened Lakeshore Pet Boutique in downtown Douglas three years ago, they wanted to create a space for owners and their pets.

While they expected cats and dogs, pet birds and a pet duck have added unexpected excitement to their days.

“They (the duck and his owner) come in sometimes and buy some treats and we had a little pool in front of the store last summer that he got in and swam in,” Randy said.

Randy was a lifelong dog lover — but the dream for the boutique started when the couple bought a house in the area. At the time, there was a pet store in downtown Saugatuck. As they’d walk by, Randy would talk about someday opening her own store or boutique.

In 2018, when the owners retired and the store closed, the pieces fell into place for Randy and Anna to open their own business at 10 W. Center St. in downtown Douglas: Lakeshore Pet Boutique.

“I didn’t really know how this was going to pan out,” Randy said. “I had this dream but not a lot of skill in the retail area, but I did the research, I did the work, I investigated and scoped out other stores — and I’ve learned that there are resources out there and people out there who will support you.”



