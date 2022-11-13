Lewis Hamilton takes fresh swipe over ‘manipulated’ Verstappen title

Lewis Hamilton has claimed Max Verstappen’s 2021 title win was “manipulated” in a fresh dig at the Red Bull star. Hamilton even suggested someone had “made a decision” for the Dutchman to win the championship after Hamilton lost out on the final lap of the race.

The seven-time champion made the comments in an interview with Sky Germany when he was asked if losing the title in 2021 was similar to missing out in 2007. Hamilton said: “No it was different because this one wasn’t manipulated by anybody. Someone made a decision for that result to be what it was basically.

“There are similarities in the pain of losing 2007, for 17 seconds losing that championship. The last 3 laps I had lost it basically;y and then coming across the line for another 17 seconds or whatever it was still having lost the championship.