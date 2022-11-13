Categories
Sports

Lewis Hamilton takes fresh swipe over ‘manipulated’ Verstappen title


Lewis Hamilton has claimed Max Verstappen’s 2021 title win was “manipulated” in a fresh dig at the Red Bull star. Hamilton even suggested someone had “made a decision” for the Dutchman to win the championship after Hamilton lost out on the final lap of the race.

The seven-time champion made the comments in an interview with Sky Germany when he was asked if losing the title in 2021 was similar to missing out in 2007. Hamilton said: “No it was different because this one wasn’t manipulated by anybody. Someone made a decision for that result to be what it was basically. 

“There are similarities in the pain of losing 2007, for 17 seconds losing that championship. The last 3 laps I had lost it basically;y and then coming across the line for another 17 seconds or whatever it was still having lost the championship. 



Source link

Avatar

By Luke Chillingsworth

Luke joined Express.co.uk as a News Reporter in April 2019 before moving to the role of Cars Reporter in September. He won the Guild of Motoring Writers Sir William Lyons award in December 2018. He has been Acting Senior Cars Reporter since July 2021.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: