Lindsay Lohan’s Comeback Movie Falling for Christmas Released on Netflix

Christmas is arriving early to Netflix and it’s bringing Lindsay Lohan back into the acting scene with her latest film Falling for Christmas which was released on the streaming platform on November 10 and quickly rose to the privileged number one spot of the most viewed films in the United States.





Falling for Christmas is Janeen Damian’s directorial debut. The film follows Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), a young, newly engaged hotel heiress who has never done any work in her entire lifetime and needless to say, is used to being pampered at all times. She has a skiing accident in the days right before Christmas and she’s then diagnosed with amnesia and wounds up in the care of the handsome small-town cabin owner played by the former Glee star Chord Overstreet and his daughter Avy, played by Olivia Perez from the 2021 musical In the Heights. The ensemble also includes George Young and Charles Wagner. We follow Sierra’s journey to find the true meaning of Christmas while struggling to remember who she is.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

Reviews are already rolling in. It has a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 37 Metascore, and 6.6 user score on Metacritic.

Legendary film critic Roger Ebert had this to say about Lindsay Lohan’s performance:

“Lohan embodies this character like a softer version of Sigourney Weaver’s character in Working Girl. She’s good-natured, but she does bark orders like someone whose privilege comes second nature. Lohan is at her best in this half of the film, which allows her natural comedic chops to shine.”

According to Variety, “… it feels like the perfect seasonal gift, seeing her wield the skill and wit for which she’s widely known whilst craftily fashioning a character whose journey towards a second chance at life genuinely delivers the goods.”

The film came out with a bang, quickly hitting the number one spot on most watched movies on Netflix on the day after its release, and is still holding the spot.

Related: Lindsay Lohan Covers ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ for Netflix Movie Falling for Christmas





Lindsay Lohan’s Most Memorable Roles

Walt Disney Pictures

Lindsay Lohan began her acting career as a child making her debut in 1996 playing Ali Fowler in the daytime television drama Another World. Along came more credits such as the 1998 film Parent Trap where she plays twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, 2003’s Freaky Friday opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, and 2004’s Mean Girls playing Cady Haron, a role that catapulted her to stardom and made her a teen idol.