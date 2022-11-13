Lizzo’s Reaction To The “Love Is Blind” Season 3 Weddings Is Exactly What We Were All Thinking While Watching The Show

Lately, Lizzo has been at home, watching Love Is Blind Season 3 like the rest of us — and she’s got a bunch of opinions about it.
Lizzo declared Alexa as one of her favorites of the season, before admitting that she almost cried over their wedding. “These vows? They gon’ make me cry!” she exclaimed. Lizzo also offered Alexa merchandise from her Yitty shapewear line and endorsed a potential spinoff around Alexa’s family. “They’re all so beautiful.”
And “Bartle-bee said ‘no,'” she continued, of course, referring to Bartise. “We knew that [was gonna happen], but Nancy, I just wish…I just really want you to let everyone in your family and your ancestors just cuss him out.”
Lizzo then panned the camera around to the show the scene of Nancy’s brother confronting Bartise at their wedding, calling him “a real one.”
“Also,” she continued, “[Bartise] knew when he was crying, when she left him that note and had all the artifacts of their memories, and he started crying, that’s when he knew he was gonna say ‘no.'”
“Absolutely. And that shot he sent? He knew what he was doing. He was like, ‘She’s gon’ need this shot.’ You know, exactly, to take the pain away. That’s some bullshit.”
Then, with Zanab and Cole, Lizzo had expected Zanab to say no, but she still screamed when she left Cole at the altar. “SHEESH!” she said while watching Zanab’s speech. “The applause!”
Lizzo added her thoughts on SK in a separate video. “SK, you shouldn’t have done that romantic ass speech and then said, ‘I do not.’ That was not cool at all. I don’t care,” she stated, though she did say that Raven was another one of her faves.
And, of course, Lizzo has thoughts on that cuties scene, but she said she has to remake the video because the first one was too “controversial” to share.
