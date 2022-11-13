Martin Brundle picks sides as Hamilton and Verstappen under investi…

Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton is to blame for his collision with Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix as the two former title rivals re-ignited their feud. Verstappen attempted to dive around the outside of Turn 2 after a safety car restart but Hamilton closed off the space and the pair touched.

Verstappen needed to go into the pits to change his front wing while Hamilton checked over the team radio to see if he had any floor damage.

“He left me no space, I have front wing damage,” Verstappen said over his team radio. However, Hamilton felt the Red Bull star was to blamed as he moaned: “That was no racing incident, mate.”

When analysing the incident, Brundle said: “I think Max earned the right to a little more space there.”

