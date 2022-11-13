Martine McCutcheon was hesitant about taking part in Love Actually

The Love Actually cast includes some of Britain’s best homegrown talent, including Bill Nighy, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant, whom Martine had a particularly close relationship with due to the connection of their two characters.

Feeling slight imposter syndrome on set, Martine went on to say that her worries were quickly squashed.

“They really took me under their wing,” the former EastEnders actress said.

“They really wanted me to shine and whenever I think about making that movie or whenever people talk about it, it just makes me smile.”