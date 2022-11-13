Meet Sadie! PAHS Pet of the Week is high energy and needs a Securely Fenced Yard to Play Safely – Elmore-Autauga News

FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER

Sadie is a 2-year-old female Pit Bull Terrier who has already been spayed. She is a goodlooking girl who has a white coat with black markings. Sadie weighs 70 pounds so she is a big gal! She is high energy and needs a securely fenced yard where she can safely play.

Sadie is both leash-trained and house-trained. We can’t emphasize enough how strong and hyper Sadie is. She loves to be outside and play in the fenced yard. Due to her activity level, she should not be adopted to a family with small children–older children only. We believe Sadie would be okay with other dogs who are similar in size to her. If you have another dog you would need to bring your dog to the shelter for a meet and greet with Sadie. We feel the ideal adopter for Sadie would be an experienced dog owner who is willing to accept the challenge of teaching Sadie acceptable behavior; and willing to be patient and understanding with her as she learns.

Sadie has improved so much while being at the shelter because our staff has worked with her. She enjoys the attention she is getting; but Sadie is ready for a home of her own.

Dog/puppy adoption fees are $20 and cat/kitten adoption fees are $10 for the month of November. Our adoption fees cover a microchip, microchip registration, discounted spay/neuter certificate, deworming, vaccinations (as age and law requires), and a courtesy vet exam at participating offices. Unless otherwise indicated under “special needs” our dogs have screened heart worm negative.

Please contact Prattville/Autauga Humane Society for most current information: 1009 Reuben Road, Prattville, AL – Phone: 334-358-2882