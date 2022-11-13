Meet the Duttons’ new enemy Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone season 5

Yellowstone season five has returned and John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) has been sworn in as governor of Montana. The news did not go down well with Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) and she decided to bring in the big guns with Sarah Atwood. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about the new character.
WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS
Who is Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone season 5?
The season five premiere opened with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) still reeling from being sidestepped by his father.
His sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) was thrilled to watch John take up the role as Jamie looked defeated from the sidelines.
He tried to not let his disappointment show as he addressed John’s voters and congratulated his father.
The event was televised and Caroline Warner had been watching with Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy).
“That’s it, this f***** family,” she screamed, throwing her glass of liquor against the wall.
READ MORE: Yellowstone’s Rip star addresses season 5 death rumours
“I told you to go after the daughter and now he’s governor, he will shut us down on day one.”
Ellis interjected: “Caroline, look at him [points at Jamie]. His father is the governor, he will be next, it should be the happiest day of his life so why isn’t he smiling?”
Caroline soon changed her tune, asking: “Get Sarah Atwood out here.”
Taken aback by her request, Ellis asked: “You sure?”
Caroline confirmed: “We are taking the gloves off Ellis, I’m tired of playing with these f****** hillbillies.”
The star is on Instagram and she suggested her character could indeed be the new enemy.
In a video she said: “There’s a lot of new storylines, me being one of them and because of the new storylines, there’s some new fears that show up.”
The actress expressed her gratitude for being a part of the series, saying in a separate post: “And it begins.
“The Yellowstone season five premiere weekend. Red carpets and cowboy hats. Grit and glam my favorite kind of marriage.
“First stop, the Cowgirl museum to honor the Women of Taylor Sheridan’s West, proud to be counted as one of them.”
Elsewhere in the premiere, Jamie had started to accept his father’s new role despite his initial shock.
Meanwhile, Beth apologised to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) for the way she had treated him in the past, showing her first signs of redemption.
Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was on business when his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) went into early labour, and she had to drive herself to the hospital with son Tate (Brecken Merrill).
As she started having painful contractions, she crashed into an oncoming vehicle and lost her baby boy.
He was going to be called John, after Kayce’s father.
Yellowstone airs on The Paramount Network on Sundays, with fans in the UK able to watch on The Paramount Network.
Source link