Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Relationship Is ‘Still Pretty Strained,’ Royal Expert Says

A royal expert believes Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship is still “strained.” He explained it’s a likely reason why Kate would reject an offer to appear on the Archetypes podcast.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Expert says Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton still have a ‘strained’ relationship

Royal expert Richard Palmer discussed Meghan and Kate during an episode of Royal Round Up, looking at the rumor that Meghan had asked Kate to appear on an episode of her podcast.

Host Pandora Forsyth asked, “Do you think we will see Kate on Meghan’s podcast anytime soon?”

Palmer responded, “I don’t think so. I don’t get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment.”

He added, “Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relationship’s still pretty strained.”

Forsyth wondered if Meghan and Kate could bond over “the fact that [Meghan’s] being pigeonholed so much” on the podcast.

Expert says the royal family had ‘sympathy’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Palmer did note the royal family had some “sympathy” for Meghan and Harry but the way the Sussexes ultimately left everything behind didn’t sit well.

“I think William and Kate and other members of the royal family had quite a lot of sympathy with Harry and Meghan with some of their frustrations when they were working members of the royal family,” Palmer said.

“I don’t think that it was a case that they were completely uncaring about their concerns at all — far from it,” he said.

Palmer added, “It was just they didn’t agree with their approach, which was to essentially quit Britain, break the deal between the British people and members of the royal family, in terms of what information shared about things like godchildren at a christening, and of course to sort of declare open war on the British media.”