Mike and Zara ‘keep each other on their toes’ – claim

“Taurus loves all things physical and is essentially a down-to-earth sign.

“Mike has his Sun in Libra – the sign of relationships, with the capacity to smoothly move between types of people.”

According to Debbie, Mike and Zara expertly balance each other out, claiming that “compromising” Libra Mike can let “stubborn” Taurus Zara “have her own way” when the time calls for it.

But one thing they have in common is that they “both appreciate the good things in life” – which they probably have a great deal of as close-knit members of the Royal Family.