Mike’s jungle stint ‘crystallises’ King’s argument to slim down Firm

The 2022 series, the first to be set in Australia since the start of the Covid pandemic, began on November 6 on ITV. Speaking on the latest episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, royal journalist Katie Nicholl discussed Mike Tindall’s appearance on the ITV reality show and the impact that Princess Anne’s son-in-law’s current stint in the Australian jungle will have on the future of the Royal Family.

Speaking to host Kate Thornton, Ms Nicholl said: “This all leads to the much bigger question about royals and commercialisation.”

She noted that royal experts from all around the globe spend so much time “discussing [Prince] Harry and his commercial deals”, adding that Mike’s appearance on the reality show is “no different”.

However, in light of Charles’ apparent plans to slim down the monarchy, she noted that Mike’s decision to enter the jungle “really crystallises” King Charles’ “argument and vision” with the focus being on the “top tier royalty”.

Ms Nicholl also discussed the possibility of Princess Anne sitting down and watching her son-in-law in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

