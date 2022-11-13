Mike’s jungle stint ‘crystallises’ King’s argument to slim down Firm

The 2022 series, the first to be set in Australia since the start of the Covid pandemic, began on November 6 on ITV. Speaking on the latest episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, royal journalist Katie Nicholl discussed Mike Tindall’s appearance on the ITV reality show and the impact that Princess Anne’s son-in-law’s current stint in the Australian jungle will have on the future of the Royal Family.
Speaking to host Kate Thornton, Ms Nicholl said: “This all leads to the much bigger question about royals and commercialisation.”
She noted that royal experts from all around the globe spend so much time “discussing [Prince] Harry and his commercial deals”, adding that Mike’s appearance on the reality show is “no different”.
However, in light of Charles’ apparent plans to slim down the monarchy, she noted that Mike’s decision to enter the jungle “really crystallises” King Charles’ “argument and vision” with the focus being on the “top tier royalty”.
Ms Nicholl also discussed the possibility of Princess Anne sitting down and watching her son-in-law in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.
Charles had reportedly been planning to reduce the number of senior working royals down from 11 to a small close team.
The small core team would still include members such as the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Princess Anne and Prince Edward, who are believed to be in line for a promotion as Chancellors of State, are also expected to be included in the revamped royal line-up.
The pair would provide the king with additional support in the event of his absence from the UK alongside the other chancellors – Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.
