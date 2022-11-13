Categories
Molly McCann suffers submission loss to Erin Blanchfield in opening round at UFC 281 in New York



Molly McCann was ruthlessly submitted in the opening round by Erin Blanchfield as the British fighter’s winning run was ended at UFC 281 in New York.

McCann had boosted her profile with two explosive knockout wins in Britain earlier this year, but she was quickly overpowered by American Blanchfield, who secured a Kimura to stop the bout after three-and-a-half minutes.

Blanchfield took down the Liverpudlian before attempting her first Kimura, which McCann was able to escape.

But Blanchfield refused to be denied and pounded McCann with unanswered blows before locking in another submission attempt, forcing the Brit to tap out.

