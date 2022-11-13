Mortgages – New product for retirees could make significant savings

With the problems homeowners are currently facing, many will be researching their options, and for retirees, these options are much more limited. One option available to those over the age of 50 is a retirement interest only mortgage.

A Retirement Interest Only Mortgage involves repaying only the monthly interest accumulating on the loan while, providing these repayments are made on time, the balance remains the same.

This is unlike a traditional residential mortgage, where repayments of both the capital and interest are made over an agreed plan length to reduce the mortgage balance.

Mark Gregory, Founder and CEO of Equity Release Supermarket, spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about what a retirement interest only mortgage involves, to help those researching their options.

In the current climate of soaring mortgage rates and general overall living costs, customers may be finding it a struggle to make the monthly repayments on their existing capital and repayment mortgages.

