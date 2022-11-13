Moscow pundit calls for army to prepare ‘full-scale war in Europe’

As Moscow’s troops have been forced to withdraw from Kherson, Russian state media has called for the Kremlin’s forces to be rebuilt in order to launch an attack on the entirety of Europe. Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested the Kremlin should mobilise a far “larger” army and initiate a “full-scale war” across all European territory. He also denied that Russia’s retreat from Kherson would mean the Kremlin’s “objective” in the war had failed, suggesting Moscow should push on with the plot to bring Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

Speaking on Russian state-controlled television, Solovyov reported: “It’s necessary for us to acknowledge that we need a different army.

“By ‘different’, I mean a larger one which is capable of covering the whole length of the front line and waging a full scale war on European territory.”

He appeared to suggest the Kremlin should expand Vladimir Putin’s brutal plot to annex Ukraine across the rest of Europe, likely in retaliation to Europe’s staunch support for Kyiv.

He added: “Nobody has got rid of our objective – demilitarisation and denazification and neutral status for Ukraine.”

The Russian media pundit claimed the “severe problems” that had arisen throughout the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine should be solved with an “iron fist”.